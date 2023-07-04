Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $41.77 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

MSFT opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

