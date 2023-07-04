MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.