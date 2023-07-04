MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 195,922 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.3 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

