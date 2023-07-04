MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 502.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

