National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,424,000 after buying an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 0.3 %

V.F. stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

