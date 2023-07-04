National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 26,600 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.40% of VersaBank worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VersaBank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VersaBank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.