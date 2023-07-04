National Bank of Canada FI Buys 5,073 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

