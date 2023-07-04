National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 815.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

