National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $228.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.