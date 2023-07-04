National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,960 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $801,630. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

