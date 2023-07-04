NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Position Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.