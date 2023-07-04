New Hampshire Trust Acquires 6,823 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

