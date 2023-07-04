New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

