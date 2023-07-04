NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of NNN REIT worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

