Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 522.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $195.28 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

