Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,845 shares of company stock worth $7,999,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

