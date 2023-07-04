Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

