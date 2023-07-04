OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

