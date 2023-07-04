Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,845 shares of company stock worth $7,999,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

