Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.