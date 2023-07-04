Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.