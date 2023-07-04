Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

