Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.9 %

FIS stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.