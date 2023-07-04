Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,435 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.