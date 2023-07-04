Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,404 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOXA opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

