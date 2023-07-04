Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

