Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.
FLOT stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
