Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $109,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

