Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

