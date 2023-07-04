Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 167,062 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

