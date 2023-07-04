Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE MAV opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

