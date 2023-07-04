Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VTWO opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

