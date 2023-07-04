Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $831,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.