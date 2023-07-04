Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $89,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

