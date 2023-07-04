Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $897,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 667,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 479,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.