Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.