Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.