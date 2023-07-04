Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 646,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,253 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

