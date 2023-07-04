Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

