Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CTRA opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

