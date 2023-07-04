Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.