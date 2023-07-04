Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SU opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.