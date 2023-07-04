Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.04 Million in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.1021 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

