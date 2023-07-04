Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.