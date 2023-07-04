Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after acquiring an additional 637,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after acquiring an additional 534,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

