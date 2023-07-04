Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 686,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 146,049 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

