Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 14,137 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

