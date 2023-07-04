Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 397 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

LKQ Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.



