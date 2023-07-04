Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

SF stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

