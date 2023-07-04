Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 111,032 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

